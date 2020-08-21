Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.01, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLK was $58.01, representing a -23.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.65 and a 100.1% increase over the 52 week low of $28.99.

WLK is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). WLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports WLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.25%, compared to an industry average of -7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WLK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 36.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WLK at 4.83%.

