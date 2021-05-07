Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Just Beat EPS By 14%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was a decent earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 16% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$2.4b, while EPS of US$1.87 beat analyst models by 14%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:WLK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Westlake Chemical's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$9.37b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 158% to US$8.58. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.76b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.33 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Westlake Chemical's future following the latest results, with a nice gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$102, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Westlake Chemical at US$124 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$73.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Westlake Chemical's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 25% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.2% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Westlake Chemical is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Westlake Chemical following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$102, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Westlake Chemical going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

