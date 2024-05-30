News & Insights

Westlake Chemical Announces Board Member Resignation

May 30, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Westlake Chemical (WLK) just unveiled an update.

Marius A. Haas has announced his resignation from the Board of Directors at Westlake Corporation to dedicate more time to BayPine Capital, where he is a founding partner. His departure, which is effective upon the selection of his replacement, is amicable, with no disputes cited as a reason for his decision.

