Westlake Chemical Announces Board Member Resignation

Westlake Chemical (WLK) just unveiled an update.

Marius A. Haas has announced his resignation from the Board of Directors at Westlake Corporation to dedicate more time to BayPine Capital, where he is a founding partner. His departure, which is effective upon the selection of his replacement, is amicable, with no disputes cited as a reason for his decision.

See more insights into WLK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.