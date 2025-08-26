Westlake To Buy Portuguese ACI Compounding Solutions Business

(RTTNews) - Westlake Corp. (WLK) Tuesday said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the worldwide compounding solutions businesses of ACI/Perplastic Group. ACI is a Portuguese manufacturer of specialty materials catering to the wire and cable sectors. The acquisition is expected to expand Westlake's business opportunities.

Westlake, which manufactures and supplies chemicals, polymers, and building products, said that the transaction will close early next year, following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Guarda, Portugal-based ACI has four production facilities in Mexico, Portugal, Romania, and Tunisia, which manufacture polyvinyl chloride or PVC, polyolefin, silicone, and thermoplastic rubber compounds. The company recorded net sales of around 210 million euros in fiscal 2024.

Commenting on the deal, Jean-Marc Gilson, Westlake's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The combination of ACI with Westlake's existing compounding business will present an excellent strategic fit and opportunity to integrate with our Housing & Infrastructure Products (HIP) business. It will allow us to further expand Westlake Global Compounds and add new specialty products and technology to our existing portfolio."

