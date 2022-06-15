Westlake Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WLK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.55, changing hands as low as $104.22 per share. Westlake Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLK's low point in its 52 week range is $78.06 per share, with $141.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.21.

