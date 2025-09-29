WestJet Confirms Cybersecurity Breach Impacting U.S. Residents

(RTTNews) - Canadian commercial airline WestJet Monday announced that it has provided notice to United States residents of a recent cybersecurity incident that may affect certain individuals' personal information.

On June 13, 2025, WestJet identified suspicious activity on its systems. WestJet immediately began its investigation and determined that these were the actions of a sophisticated, criminal third party, who gained unauthorized access to WestJet's systems.

WestJet said it was prepared for incidents of this nature and followed its response planning by taking immediate action to contain the incident and secure its systems.

WestJet engaged internal and external experts to perform a technical and forensic investigation to identify the nature and scope of the event. Unfortunately, WestJet confirmed that certain data was obtained from its systems.

In addition, WestJet retained the assistance of Cyberscout, a TransUnion company, in providing impacted individuals with fraud assistance and remediation services.

