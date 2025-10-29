Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (XTRA:WB2) Price Target Increased by 101.05% to 198.17

The average one-year price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (XTRA:WB2) has been revised to 198,17 € / share. This is an increase of 101.05% from the prior estimate of 98,57 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 170,83 € to a high of 229,12 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.58% from the latest reported closing price of 171,45 € / share.

There are 1,965 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WB2 is 0.29%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 182,620K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,605K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,522K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WB2 by 7.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,500K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WB2 by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,858K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WB2 by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,497K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WB2 by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,414K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664K shares , representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WB2 by 1.89% over the last quarter.

