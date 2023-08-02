Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Price Target Increased by 11.62% to 130.36

The average one-year price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) has been revised to 130.36 / share. This is an increase of 11.62% from the prior estimate of 116.79 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 122.21 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.06% from the latest reported closing price of 118.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAB is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 190,500K shares. The put/call ratio of WAB is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,758K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,522K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,733K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,803K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,459K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,335K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 2.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,300K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,254K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,175K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control. The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine, and industrial solutions. Based in Pittsburgh, PA.

