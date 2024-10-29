Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 135 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, WAB has returned 50.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 0.4% on average. This means that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 130.4%.

For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 93.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.5% so far this year, so WAB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #184. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.