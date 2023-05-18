Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $97.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAB is 0.34%, an increase of 15.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 190,958K shares. The put/call ratio of WAB is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 115.91. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.91% from its latest reported closing price of 97.48.

The projected annual revenue for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 8,795MM, an increase of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,758K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,522K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 84.22% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,733K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,803K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,459K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,335K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,254K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,175K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 68.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,249K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control. The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine, and industrial solutions. Based in Pittsburgh, PA.

Key filings for this company:

