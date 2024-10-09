Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Q3 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries. With a market cap of $32.1 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the freight company to report a profit of $1.87 per share, up 10% from $1.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. In Q2, the company reported an EPS of $1.96, which topped the consensus estimates by nearly 6%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect WAB to report an EPS of $7.46, up 26% from $5.92 in fiscal 2023. Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 11.5% year-over-year to $8.32 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Wabtec have rallied 43.4% on a YTD basis, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.6% surge and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 18.9% return over the same period.

WAB has benefitted from its consistent shareholder-friendly efforts and solid growth across its Freight and Transit segments over the years, fueled by innovation and efficient business strategies. Yet, despite delivering better-than-expected performance, shares of WAB fell 6.4% on Jul. 24, after its Q2 earnings release. The fall in share price can be attributed to minor negatives , including a weaker-than-expected backlog and the absence of a rise in full-year revenue guidance despite a revenue beat in the quarter. The company did raise its full-year EPS guidance to $7.20-$7.50, but the midpoint remained below the consensus estimates.

Analysts' consensus view on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among nine analysts covering the stock, five recommend a "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy," and three recommend a “Hold.” This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with four analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average analyst price target for WAB is $185, indicating a just 1.7% potential upside from the current levels.

