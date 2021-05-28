Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:WAB) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' (NYSE:WAB) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is:

4.1% = US$416m ÷ US$10b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Earnings Growth And 4.1% ROE

On the face of it, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Accordingly, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' low net income growth of 4.7% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

We then compared Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.0% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:WAB Past Earnings Growth May 28th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is WAB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WAB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 22% (implying that the company retains the remaining 78% of its income) suggests that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is retaining most of its profits. This should be reflected in its earnings growth number, but that's not the case. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 10% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 9.1%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.