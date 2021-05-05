Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that WAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.31, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAB was $81.31, representing a -6.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.81 and a 66.79% increase over the 52 week low of $48.75.

WAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports WAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.33%, compared to an industry average of 28.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

