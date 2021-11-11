Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that WAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.36, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAB was $96.36, representing a -1.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.71 and a 43.8% increase over the 52 week low of $67.01.

WAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and CSX Corporation (CSX). WAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports WAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.33%, compared to an industry average of 29.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wab Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

