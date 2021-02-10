Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that WAB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAB was $81.99, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.32 and a 133.79% increase over the 52 week low of $35.07.

WAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). WAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports WAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.88%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WAB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WAB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 15.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WAB at 1.45%.

