Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that WAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.58, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAB was $70.58, representing a -13.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.75 and a 101.25% increase over the 52 week low of $35.07.

WAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). WAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports WAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.39%, compared to an industry average of -30.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.