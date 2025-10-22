Markets
WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 22, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $310 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 million or $401 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $2.886 billion from $2.663 billion last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $310 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.886 Bln vs. $2.663 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.85 - $9.05 Full year revenue guidance: $10.925- $11.225 Bln

