Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Q2 Profit Rises

July 24, 2025 — 06:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $336 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $389 million or $2.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $2.706 billion from $2.644 billion last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $336 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $2.706 Bln vs. $2.644 Bln last year.

