Markets
WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

February 11, 2026 — 07:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $202 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $2.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $2.965 billion from $2.583 billion last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $202 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.965 Bln vs. $2.583 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.