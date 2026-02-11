Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $202 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $2.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $2.965 billion from $2.583 billion last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

