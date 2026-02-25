Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (BIT:1WAB) Price Target Increased by 16.95% to 246.68

The average one-year price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (BIT:1WAB) has been revised to €246.68 / share. This is an increase of 16.95% from the prior estimate of €210.93 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €182.23 to a high of €282.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.74% from the latest reported closing price of €224.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. This is an decrease of 256 owner(s) or 13.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WAB is 0.28%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 178,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,966K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,621K shares , representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WAB by 34.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,500K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WAB by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,858K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WAB by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,366K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WAB by 44.60% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,777K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WAB by 8.14% over the last quarter.

