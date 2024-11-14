News & Insights

Stocks

Westhaven Gold’s Promising Shovelnose Exploration Update

November 14, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westhaven Ventures (TSE:WHN) has released an update.

Westhaven Gold Corp. has announced promising exploration updates at its Shovelnose gold property, located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. The company is particularly optimistic about the Certes target, where evidence suggests a potentially mineralized epithermal system, supported by recent geophysical surveys and geochemical analyses.

For further insights into TSE:WHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.