Westhaven Gold’s Promising Shovelnose Exploration Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. has announced promising exploration updates at its Shovelnose gold property, located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. The company is particularly optimistic about the Certes target, where evidence suggests a potentially mineralized epithermal system, supported by recent geophysical surveys and geochemical analyses.

