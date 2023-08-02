Westhaven Gold (WTHVF) Price Target Increased by 48.36% to 1.06

The average one-year price target for Westhaven Gold (OTC:WTHVF) has been revised to 1.06 / share. This is an increase of 48.36% from the prior estimate of 0.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.05 to a high of 1.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 433.29% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westhaven Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTHVF is 0.20%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 8,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 5,500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTHVF by 1,697.70% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 1,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 450K shares. No change in the last quarter.

1776 Wealth holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

