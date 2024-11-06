News & Insights

Westhaven Gold Begins Surveys at Certes Target

November 06, 2024 — 01:39 pm EST

Westhaven Ventures (TSE:WHN) has released an update.

Westhaven Gold Corp. has initiated Induced Polarization and ground magnetic surveys at the newly discovered Certes target on its Shovelnose gold property in British Columbia. These surveys aim to explore deep-seated structures and assess potential epithermal deposits in the area following the company’s summer/fall drill campaign. Results from this exploration could provide insights into the subsurface geology and guide future drilling efforts.

