News & Insights

Stocks

Westgold Unveils Promising Drilling Results at Bluebird

November 03, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources has announced significant drilling results from its Bluebird-South Junction mining complex in Western Australia, highlighting a record intercept of 13.71 meters at 18.02 grams per tonne of gold. The discovery of the Polar Star Lode suggests a promising expansion of mining operations, potentially enhancing production capacity. This development positions the Bluebird-South Junction as a key growth driver for Westgold’s Murchison portfolio.

For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WGXRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.