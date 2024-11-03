Westgold Unveils Promising Drilling Results at Bluebird

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources has announced significant drilling results from its Bluebird-South Junction mining complex in Western Australia, highlighting a record intercept of 13.71 meters at 18.02 grams per tonne of gold. The discovery of the Polar Star Lode suggests a promising expansion of mining operations, potentially enhancing production capacity. This development positions the Bluebird-South Junction as a key growth driver for Westgold’s Murchison portfolio.

