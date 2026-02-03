Westgold Resources (WGXRF) Price Target Increased by 18.92% to 5.95

The average one-year price target for Westgold Resources (OTCPK:WGXRF) has been revised to $5.95 / share. This is an increase of 18.92% from the prior estimate of $5.00 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.66 to a high of $6.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 288.66% from the latest reported closing price of $1.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westgold Resources. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 18.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGXRF is 0.40%, an increase of 15.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 168,999K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 28,757K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,859K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGXRF by 14.29% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 21,152K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,958K shares , representing a decrease of 27.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGXRF by 19.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,933K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,489K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGXRF by 17.26% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 9,475K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,086K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,747K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGXRF by 2.70% over the last quarter.

