Westgold Resources (WGX) Price Target Increased by 7.50% to 2.19

The average one-year price target for Westgold Resources (WGX) has been revised to 2.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.50% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 2.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.79% from the latest reported closing price of 1.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westgold Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGX is 0.22%, an increase of 71.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.17% to 64,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 16,557K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,365K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 18.27% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 6,577K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,408K shares, representing an increase of 63.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 203.37% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,494K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,937K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 23.26% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 5,471K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,093K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,138K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 4.49% over the last quarter.

