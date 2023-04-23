Westgold Resources (WGX) Price Target Increased by 24.62% to 2.07

The average one-year price target for Westgold Resources (WGX) has been revised to 2.07 / share. This is an increase of 24.62% from the prior estimate of 1.66 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 2.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.99% from the latest reported closing price of 1.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westgold Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGX is 0.10%, a decrease of 53.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.86% to 84,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 22,225K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,525K shares, representing a decrease of 14.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 48.81% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,394K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,791K shares, representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 0.54% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 5,471K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,721K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 12.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,128K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,227K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 54.26% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3,862K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,762K shares, representing a decrease of 23.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 38.52% over the last quarter.

