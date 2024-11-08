News & Insights

Westgold Resources Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

November 08, 2024 — 01:43 am EST

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources announced a change in director Leigh Junk’s interest in securities, involving an off-market transfer of shares from direct to indirect holdings. The transfer involved 3,197,784 fully paid ordinary shares, at a value of A$2.66 per share. This adjustment reflects strategic financial decisions by the company’s management.

