Westgold Resources Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.
Westgold Resources announced a change in director Leigh Junk’s interest in securities, involving an off-market transfer of shares from direct to indirect holdings. The transfer involved 3,197,784 fully paid ordinary shares, at a value of A$2.66 per share. This adjustment reflects strategic financial decisions by the company’s management.
