Westgold Resources Unveils 2024 Sustainability Initiatives

October 30, 2024 — 09:50 pm EDT

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing its commitment to responsible mining and community engagement. The company focuses on enhancing safety protocols, promoting diversity, and investing in local communities, while also taking significant steps towards reducing environmental impact and supporting indigenous rights. Westgold aims to align its operations with sustainable practices to create long-term value for stakeholders.

