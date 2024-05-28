News & Insights

Stocks

Westgold Resources Under Takeover Scrutiny

May 28, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited faces a challenge from Ramelius Resources over its recent arrangement to acquire Karora Resources Inc., which includes a controversial termination fee and standstill restrictions. Ramelius argues that the agreement terms unfairly lock up Westgold and has misled shareholders with its synergy estimates. The Takeovers Panel has yet to decide if proceedings will commence on these allegations.

For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WGXRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.