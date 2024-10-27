Westgold Resources Strengthens Financial Flexibility with $300M Facility

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources has significantly strengthened its financial position by increasing its Syndicated Facility Agreement to $300 million with the help of ING Bank and Societe Generale. This boost enhances the company’s financial flexibility for its growth strategy without the need for mandatory gold hedging. The move reflects confidence in Westgold’s potential to expand its profitable operations across key gold regions in Australia.

