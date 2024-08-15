News & Insights

Gold

Westgold Resources Shares Maiden Ore Reserve for South Junction, Mining to Start This Month

August 15, 2024 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX,TSX:WGX,OTCQX:WGXRF) released a maiden ore reserve statement for its South Junction mine, part of the Bluebird - South Junction mining complex, on Wednesday (August 14).

According to the company, the ore reserve for Bluebird - South Junction has increased by 233 percent and now stands at 3 million tonnes at 2.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 277,000 ounces of the yellow metal.

South Junction contributed 2.6 million tonnes at 2.7 g/t gold for 225,000 ounces of gold.

Westgold said the 233 percent boost is in comparison to its 2023 fiscal year ore reserve post-depletion.

Located in the regional town of Meekathara, South Junction is owned by Westgold and was identified as a priority growth opportunity after initial drill testing of the project was done in early 2023.

A drill program was initiated in January of this year with the aim of extending and infilling the project. This program is ongoing, with two rigs active on the surface and in the underground environment, respectively.

The company released an updated resource estimate for Bluebird - South Junction in April, reporting 6.4 million tonnes at 3.1 g/t gold for 827,000 ounces; that was an increase of 134 percent from the previous estimate.

Wednesday's release shows a further increase of 130,000 ounces post-depletion of 14,000 ounces. The property's resource estimate now stands at 10.71 million tonnes at 2.8 g/t gold for 960,000 ounces.

The company said in its release that mining at South Junction is scheduled to commence in August, and that production rates at the asset will rapidly increase as the project moves along.

Overall, the company's strategy is to further expand its biggest mines and focus on grade moving forward. This includes the expansion of the Bluebird underground to include new mining fronts from South Junction.

"The maiden Ore Reserve for South Junction and the rapid expansion of the Bluebird-South Junction mining complex to a 1.2Mtpa run rate by Q3, FY25 has been a remarkable success story and underpins the value in drilling," said CEO Wayne Bramwell, adding that the company will be drilling at properties across its portfolio in the months to come.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.