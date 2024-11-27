Westgold Resources Shares Insights on Strategic Outlook

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited has released a presentation highlighting its current activities and strategic outlook, emphasizing that it is not an offer or solicitation for investment. The company advises investors to independently assess its business and assets before making any investment decisions, as the presentation is for informational purposes only.

