Westgold Resources Releases Q3 2024 Financial Overview

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited has released its unaudited interim financial report for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The report provides insights into the company’s financial performance, including income, cash flows, and changes in equity over the three-month period. Investors and market enthusiasts should note this update to evaluate Westgold’s financial health and strategic progress.

