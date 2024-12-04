Westgold Resources Issues Employee Performance Rights

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.
Westgold Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 500,483 unquoted performance rights set to expire on June 30, 2029. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme aimed at boosting productivity and retaining talent. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to align employee interests with long-term shareholder value.
