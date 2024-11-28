Westgold Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.
Westgold Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll, except for the withdrawal of the election of Mr. Leigh Junk as a Director. This demonstrates strong shareholder support for the company’s current governance and strategic direction.
