Westgold Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 04:58 am EST

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll, except for the withdrawal of the election of Mr. Leigh Junk as a Director. This demonstrates strong shareholder support for the company’s current governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

