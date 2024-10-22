Westgold Resources Expands in Australia’s Gold Market

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources, ranked among Australia’s top five gold producers, continues to expand its mining and processing operations in Western Australia’s prolific gold regions. The company has partnered with Indigenous artist Janine Mongoo, whose artwork reflects the deep ancestral connection and modern landscape of the Meekatharra area, highlighting Westgold’s commitment to community and heritage. This collaboration underscores the company’s growing influence and cultural integration in the gold production sector.

