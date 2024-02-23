Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) Price Target Increased by 8.25% to 2.68

The average one-year price target for Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) has been revised to 2.68 / share. This is an increase of 8.25% from the prior estimate of 2.47 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 2.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.55% from the latest reported closing price of 1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westgold Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGX is 0.26%, an increase of 18.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 62,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 18,134K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,213K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 32.11% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 5,471K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,364K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,494K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 26.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,287K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,093K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 34.51% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 3,940K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,577K shares, representing a decrease of 66.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGX by 26.12% over the last quarter.

