Westgold Resources Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will involve the solicitation of proxies, with shareholders having the opportunity to vote on various matters via a poll. To minimize costs, the company will use notice-and-access provisions for distributing meeting materials online rather than in print.

For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.