Westgold Resources Announces Key AGM Details for 2024

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review financial reports, vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report, and decide on the re-election and election of directors. Key resolutions include the re-election of David Kelly and the election of Leigh Junk to the board. Shareholders are advised to participate in the meeting or submit proxy votes to have their say in these crucial decisions.

For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.