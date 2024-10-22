News & Insights

Westgold Resources Announces Key AGM Details for 2024

October 22, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review financial reports, vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report, and decide on the re-election and election of directors. Key resolutions include the re-election of David Kelly and the election of Leigh Junk to the board. Shareholders are advised to participate in the meeting or submit proxy votes to have their say in these crucial decisions.

