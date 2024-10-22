News & Insights

Stocks

Westgold Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

October 22, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, at the Conference Centre in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge their votes via proxy forms by November 26, 2024, using the company’s online platform. The company emphasizes the importance of electronic communication for efficiency and accessibility in shareholder interactions.

For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WGXRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.