Westgold Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

Westgold Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, at the Conference Centre in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge their votes via proxy forms by November 26, 2024, using the company’s online platform. The company emphasizes the importance of electronic communication for efficiency and accessibility in shareholder interactions.

