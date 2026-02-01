Westfuller Advisors Doubles Down on Ultra-Short Treasuries With Second Cash ETF

Key Points

Westfuller Advisors bought 42,962 shares of VBIL, with an estimated trade size of $3.24 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $3.24 million as a result of the new purchase.

This transaction represented a 1.31% increase in the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

At quarter’s end, Westfuller Advisors, LLC held 42,962 shares of VBIL valued at $3.24 million.

The new VBIL stake accounts for 1.31% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 21, 2026, Westfuller Advisors initiated a new stake in Vanguard Institutional Index Fund - 0-3 Months Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL), purchasing 42,962 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.24 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The stake’s quarter-end value also totaled $3.24 million, reflecting both the purchase and market price movements.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund and accounted for 1.31% of Westfuller Advisors, LLC’s 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SGOV: $25.16 million (10.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VOO: $8.73 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $8.31 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $7.76 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: NUBD: $7.04 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of January 21, 2026, VBIL shares were priced at $75.57, up 3.9% over the past year and 0.1% below the 52-week high.

The fund reported an annualized dividend yield of 3.11% as of January 21, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-01-21) $75.57 Net Assets $4.64 billion Dividend Yield 3.56%

ETF snapshot

Offers exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury bills with maturities of three months or less, providing liquidity and capital preservation for investors.

Operates by tracking an index of investment-grade Treasury bills, using a sampling strategy to mirror the index's risk and return characteristics.

Serves institutional and individual investors seeking low-risk, short-duration fixed income solutions and cash management alternatives.

Vanguard Institutional Index Fund - 0-3 Months Treasury Bill ETF provides investors with a vehicle for accessing the U.S. Treasury bill market, focusing on securities with very short maturities to minimize interest rate risk. The fund's disciplined, index-based approach aims to deliver stability and liquidity, appealing to investors seeking capital preservation and predictable income. Its competitive edge lies in its low-cost structure and adherence to a transparent, rules-based investment process.

What this transaction means for investors

Westfuller Advisors' decision to add VBIL alongside its existing SGOV position reveals a portfolio heavily tilted toward ultra-short-term cash management. The firm's top holding is SGOV at over 10% of assets, and now VBIL brings the combined Treasury bill allocation even higher—a noteworthy defensive stance for an equity-focused portfolio that also holds Apple and Nvidia among its top five positions.

Both ETFs are virtually identical, holding Treasury bills maturing in three months or less with the same government backing and zero credit risk. The key difference is cost: VBIL charges a 0.07% expense ratio compared to SGOV's 0.09% fee. While that gap seems tiny, over time it compounds, and Vanguard's track record suggests fees could drop further. The funds deliver nearly identical yields around 3.5% and track different but equivalent Treasury indexes.

VBIL suits conservative investors who need a safe parking spot for cash they'll access soon, for emergency funds or money set aside for near-term expenses like a home purchase. The ultra-short duration means virtually no price volatility, though yields will drop when the Fed cuts rates.

Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.