Westfield-owner Unibail forecasts 2022 earnings above last year's level

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Westfield shopping mall owner Unibail URW.AS on Thursday said it expected its 2022 adjusted earnings per share to exceed last year's level, encouraged by the recovery it had seen in the second half of 2021.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which had not previously given an earnings guidance for 2022 or beyond, sees full-year adjusted recurring earnings per share to be in the range of 8.20 euros to 8.40 euros, compared with 6.91 euros it reported for last year.

The group, which counts Forum des Halles in Paris and Madrid's La Vaguada among its assets, reported a full-year net rental income of 1.72 billion euros ($1.96 billion), down 3.7% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8755 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Valentine Baldassari in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.comValentine.baldassari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.