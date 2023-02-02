Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)

Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.33% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innoviva is $17.51. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 37.33% from its latest reported closing price of $12.75.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviva is $277MM, a decrease of 25.87%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, a decrease of 64.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INVA is 0.1619%, a decrease of 5.5647%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 93,412K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 6,614,000 shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 4,951,669 shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,715,729 shares, representing an increase of 24.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 9.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,612,069 shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399,412 shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,265,673 shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798,973 shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 16.45% over the last quarter.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 4,078,514 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976,214 shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Innoviva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innoviva, Inc. is a healthcare focused asset management company. The Company intends to participate in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva operates in the United States.

