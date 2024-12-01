Western Yilgarn Secures $400K for Exploration Drive

Pacific Bauxite Limited (AU:WYX) has released an update.

Western Yilgarn NL has secured $400,000 through a share placement to bolster exploration efforts at its Ida Holmes Junction and Julimar West projects in Western Australia. This strategic move is set to enhance the company’s exploration initiatives, targeting nickel and other valuable minerals. Investors are offered additional options, reflecting strong confidence in Western Yilgarn’s potential.

