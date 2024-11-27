Western Yilgarn Plans Major Capital Raising

Pacific Bauxite Limited (AU:WYX) has released an update.
Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) has announced a trading halt on its securities as it prepares for a significant capital raising announcement. The halt will remain until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 2, 2024. Investors should stay tuned for further updates as the company plans to expand its financial resources.
