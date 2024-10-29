News & Insights

Western Yilgarn NL Plans Digital-Driven AGM

October 29, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Pacific Bauxite Limited (AU:WYX) has released an update.

Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28 in West Perth, urging shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance. The company is emphasizing digital access to meeting documents to streamline communication with shareholders. This approach reflects a growing trend in corporate governance towards more efficient and environmentally friendly practices.

