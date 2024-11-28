News & Insights

Western Yilgarn AGM Success Boosts Investor Confidence

November 28, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Pacific Bauxite Limited (AU:WYX) has released an update.

Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, as shareholders showed strong support for the company’s proposed actions. The resolutions included re-elections of directors and approval of a 10% placement capacity, which saw overwhelming votes in favor. This positive outcome could bolster investor confidence and influence the company’s future strategies.

