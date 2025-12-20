Western Uranium & Vanadium (WSTRF) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCPK:WSTRF) has been revised to $3.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of $2.91 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.18 to a high of $3.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 139.41% from the latest reported closing price of $1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Uranium & Vanadium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSTRF is 0.13%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 9,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 5,227K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,304K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSTRF by 53.74% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 2,776K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSTRF by 40.14% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 1,598K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSTRF by 53.70% over the last quarter.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 21.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSTRF by 61.72% over the last quarter.

