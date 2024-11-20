Western Uranium Secures CAD $5.5 Million Financing

Western Uranium (TSE:WUC) has released an update.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. successfully closed the second tranche of its CAD $5.5 million financing, raising approximately CAD $426,638 through the sale of shares and warrants. The proceeds will support the company’s expansion and mining activities, including the Sunday Mine Complex and San Rafael Project.

